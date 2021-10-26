    • October 26, 2021
    Report: Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Interested in Brazilian Antony From Ajax Along With Adeyemi And Haaland

    Author:

    According to a report Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are keen on Ajax’s Brazilian international winger Antony.

    The player has been in good form for the Dutch club this season and has caught the eye of Liverpool’s German manager.

    Antony

    According to Elnacional, Antony is one of a number of forward options being looked at by Liverpool.

    The 21 year old has started the season for Ajax in good form scoring four goals in eight starts.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Antony, Adeyemi And Haaland Are All Targets

    The Catalan publication suggest that Antony is being looked at alongside Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund with the latter being unlikely due to his involvement with agent Mino Raiola.

    The player came through the youth ranks at São Paulo before signing for Ajax in July 2020 for a reported fee of £14million.

    The winger has been capped three times by Brazil due to his impressive performances with the Dutch club.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

