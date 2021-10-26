Report: Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Interested in Brazilian Antony From Ajax Along With Adeyemi And Haaland
According to a report Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are keen on Ajax’s Brazilian international winger Antony.
The player has been in good form for the Dutch club this season and has caught the eye of Liverpool’s German manager.
According to Elnacional, Antony is one of a number of forward options being looked at by Liverpool.
The 21 year old has started the season for Ajax in good form scoring four goals in eight starts.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Red Bull Salzburg Sporting Director Breaks Silence On Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi Transfer Stance
- Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Reaction To Sensational Performance On Instagram
- Watch Manchester United's Paul Pogba Get Sent Off for Horrific Challenge on Liverpool's Naby Keita
Antony, Adeyemi And Haaland Are All Targets
The Catalan publication suggest that Antony is being looked at alongside Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund with the latter being unlikely due to his involvement with agent Mino Raiola.
The player came through the youth ranks at São Paulo before signing for Ajax in July 2020 for a reported fee of £14million.
The winger has been capped three times by Brazil due to his impressive performances with the Dutch club.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Bodies Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo After Poor Challenge
- ‘We Have To See How Serious It Is’ - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Naby Keita Injury
- ‘People Will Write Books About How He Interprets the False Nine’; Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino’s Role at Liverpool
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook