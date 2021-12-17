Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Prepare €100million Offer For Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Regret Not Signing Player

According to a report, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked the club to prepare a €100million offer for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been continually linked with the player and are perceived to be the favourites to secure his signature when he decides to move on from the Bundesliga.

Dortmund however are determined to keep hold of the player and feel secure with him being under contract until June 2025.

El Nacional report that Klopp have asked the club to go ahead and sign the player and head off competition from other big clubs across Europe.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all mentioned as potential suitors for the 18 year old.

It goes on to say that Barcelona missed out on the opportunity of signing the England international after he spent time as a youngster at Cornellá described as 'one of the most important teams in Catalonia'.

After excelling at Birmingham City after that, Bellingham was invited to look at the facilities at Barcelona but the club declined the opportunity to sign him for €20million at the time as it was deemed a 'risk.

It will be interesting to see how the Bellingham story unfolds with Dortmund desperate to retain the player with Europe's biggest clubs circling.

