Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Prepare €100million Offer For Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Regret Not Signing Player

Author:

According to a report, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked the club to prepare a €100million offer for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been continually linked with the player and are perceived to be the favourites to secure his signature when he decides to move on from the Bundesliga.

Dortmund however are determined to keep hold of the player and feel secure with him being under contract until June 2025.

Jude Bellingham

El Nacional report that Klopp have asked the club to go ahead and sign the player and head off competition from other big clubs across Europe.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are all mentioned as potential suitors for the 18 year old.

Read More

It goes on to say that Barcelona missed out on the opportunity of signing the England international after he spent time as a youngster at Cornellá described as 'one of the most important teams in Catalonia'.

After excelling at Birmingham City after that, Bellingham was invited to look at the facilities at Barcelona but the club declined the opportunity to sign him for €20million at the time as it was deemed a 'risk.

It will be interesting to see how the Bellingham story unfolds with Dortmund desperate to retain the player with Europe's biggest clubs circling.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Prepare €100million Offer For Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Regret Not Signing Player

2 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Liverpool & Everton Set to Fight It Out for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

21 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'Ignore Lies And Misinformation' Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Clear Message For Anti-Vaxxers As The Covid-19 Omicron Variant Disrupts The Premier League

38 minutes ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Anfield
Match Coverage

'He Could Be The Difference' - Fans React To Naby Keita Cameo For Liverpool In Newcastle Win

1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Manchester United 'Need Centre Midfielder Of Jude Bellingham's Ilk' - Pundit On Chase For Liverpool Target

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'TAA Stands For Trent Always Assisting' - Fans React To Alexander-Arnold Wonder Goal For Liverpool

2 hours ago
Andy Robertson
News

'Everton Tried To Sign Me' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson On Almost Signing For Rivals

3 hours ago
Kaide Gordon Divock Origi Norwich Carabao Cup EFL
Articles

Five Players Liverpool Could Sell In January Transfer Window

4 hours ago