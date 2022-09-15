Skip to main content
Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Matheus Nunes Despite Letting Wolves Sign Him In Summer

IMAGO / Colorsport

Reports suggest that Jurgen Klopp wants to move for Wolves new signing Matheus Nunes next year.
Liverpool’s stubborn stance in the transfer window about their current midfield situation is already coming back to bite them. An injury-hit season so far and poor performances on the pitch has exposed how poor the transfer window was. 

An early move for Aurélien Tchouameni was turned down for Real Madrid and a couple of phone calls to Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham seems to be the only movement during the summer for a midfielder. 

One of the many linked players throughout the window was Matheus Nunes, instead, he ended up signing up for Wolves. Jurgen Klopp admitted towards the end of the window that he had been wrong not to be in for a midfielder. 

After those comments by the Liverpool manager, the club did start to look more interested in another signing but decided to make a last-minute loan signing in Arthur Melo

However, the Brazilian is reported to have not impressed Klopp since his arrival.

Matheus Nunes Back On?

Despite not attempting this year, It has been reported by Bruno Andrade that Jurgen Klopp does in fact want to sign the Portuguese midfielder. 

The German wants to strengthen that area of the pitch in 2023, with Wolves’ Matheus Nunes at the top of the wish list alongside Benfica’s Enzo Fernandes. 

LFCTR Verdict

So Jurgen Klopp wants Matheus Nunes and doesn’t want Arthur Melo and I’m meant to believe that FSG back this man. 

This summer transfer window was an embarrassment and questions need to be asked, problem is, are there enough fans to admit that they were wrong and join in with the questioning? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

