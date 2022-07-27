Skip to main content

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes To Join Liverpool

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool's transfer incoming business is over, however, new reports state that the German does want to bring in Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes.

Liverpool's season starts this Saturday against Manchester City in the Community Shield. A game in which we will get a taster of what Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans are for the upcoming season.

After the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, The Reds are reportedly done with incoming transfers and are willing to go into the new season with the same midfield options as the last two years.

Matheus Nunes

Earlier talk around the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have quietened down, with the attacking midfielder likely to stay for another year at least.

However, the majority of the fanbase are still calling for the club to bring in another midfielder. One player that has been linked with a move to Anfield is Matheus Nunes, with a reported fee of £51m, which is the release clause of the Portuguese star.

It is now reported that Jurgen Klopp, in fact, wants the Sporting Lisbon midfielder. According to SPORT TV Portugal, the Liverpool manager is wanting to raid Portugal Primeira Liga once more.

Does Jurgen Klopp want Matheus Nunes and is he getting what he wants?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Author Verdict

I have spent the summer listening to trust Jurgen Klopp. Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to bring anyone else in. The German hasn't said he wants to bring anyone in, but why would he if he knew he couldn't.

Keeping Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says everything about how Liverpool have gone into this transfer window. He was completely out of Klopp's mind last season, but somehow he is now happy with him over a new signing. 

I believe this report is true, that Jurgen Klopp does want Nunes, however, he isn't being allowed to pursue his target. 

Liverpool

Mabaya
