Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Wants' Valencia Starlet Yunus Musah In January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign 20-year-old midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia this January, according to reports.

The USMNT man has impressed at the Mestalla since making his debut aged 17 in 2020, making 85 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga strugglers.

As the side sit 11th in the table, speculations around the starlet's future are beginning to whirl - with Liverpool alongside AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea in their pursuit of Musah.

According to Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the youngster and wants to bring him in as part of a midfield revolution at Anfield.

Musah, who came through the Gunners' youth ranks before a move to Valencia in 2019, recently said he was 'very happy' at the Mestalla but wouldn't rule out a move away from the club.

"You never know. I had a great time at Arsenal developing there, I still have friends there, the coaches were great, being an Arsenal player in general is great," Musah told CBS Sports.

"I loved playing for Arsenal. I've nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it's time to go back then it's possible. For now, I'm really happy at Valencia and I'm looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we're doing now."

Should Liverpool plump for Musah? To have amassed over 100 senior appearances (including games for Valencia B in the Segunda Division) at just 20 is an exceptional achievement - but it feels as if he is one move away from reaching the top level.

