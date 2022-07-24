Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Considering A Move For Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino Amid Contract Talk

According to recent reports in Italy, Serie A juggernauts Juventus are considering a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino after speculation on whether he will be offered a new contract at Anfield.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Italian publication TuttoJuve claim Juventus have been long-time admirers of the Brazilian and are  contemplating making a bid for him if he is to depart Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool embraces Roberto Firmino of Liverpool following the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old is yet to agree a new deal at Anfield with his current contract set to expire next year. Despite this however, Firmino remains a valuable asset to Jurgen Klopp's team and is unlikely to force a move. 

Firmino who joined the Reds from German side Hoffenheim for £29 million back in 2015 has had an impressive career at Anfield, making 327 appearances and winning everything there is to win.  

It must be said that it was reported last month Firmino had been advised to run his current contract at the club down with Liverpool's hierarchy not keen on offering him a new deal. 

However, it is understood this is not the case and Liverpool would be more than willing to open up possible negotiations with the forward over a new deal. 

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg

After all, there’s no doubt the so called 'Bobby dazzler' seems happy with life in Liverpool as every time we see him he is always smiling and appearing cheerful.

Nevertheless, this is football and things change. After eight years at the club Firmino might think it's time for a new challenge similar to his former teammate Sadio Mane who departed for Bayern Munich earlier this summer. 

One certainty is that Juventus are ready to pounce at any given opportunity to sign the Reds forward and are rumoured to be preparing a lucrative bid in the coming weeks to prise him away from Anfield. 

