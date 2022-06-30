Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Could Look For Naby Keita Or Liverpool Forward In Potential Swap Deal For Adrien Rabiot

After recent reports suggested that Juventus could look to exchange former PSG player Adrien Rabiot for Naby Keita, they are now said to be also considering a Liverpool forward as part of a swap deal for the French international.

Adrien Rabiot
Naby Keita

Rabiot signed for the Old Lady three years ago on a free transfer but could be on the move after a disappointing season in Turin.

For the first time in ten years, Juventus failed to win a trophy so are reported to be looking at wholesale changes to get them back on track in Serie A and in Europe.

Calciomercato claimed a few days back that the 27-year-old could move to the Premier League and that Liverpool were interested in the player.

The Italian publication suggested that a swap deal with Reds midfielder Naby Keita was a possibility, especially based on the fact that the Guinea international has just 12 months left on his contract at Liverpool.

They are now also reporting that in discussions between the two clubs, Roberto Firmino could be another player targetted by the Italian club with the 30-year-old valued at between €30-35million.

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool will need to make a decision on the Brazilian's future soon as he is another like Mohamed Salah and Keita with just 12 months left on his current deal.

The pursuit of Rabiot doesn't feel like something that would be on the agenda at Anfield so it would be a surprise to see either player leave in exchange for the Frenchman.

