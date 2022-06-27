Report: Juventus Could Swap Adrien Rabiot For Liverpool Midfielder

Juventus could look to exchange former PSG player Adrien Rabiot for a current Liverpool midfielder according to a report.

The French international signed for the Old Lady three years ago on a free transfer but could be on the move after a disappointing season in Turin.

After Juventus failed to win a trophy for the first time in ten years, they are looking to make moves in the transfer market to re-establish themselves in Serie A and Europe.

According to Calciomercato, 27-year-old Rabiot could be moved on to the Premier League and they claim that Liverpool have an interest in the player.

The Italian publication also reports that a swap deal with Reds midfielder Naby Keita is a possibility, especially based on the fact that the Guinea international has just 12 months left on his contract at Liverpool.

The value of both players is quoted as €20million hence any proposal would be based on a straight swap agreement.

Author Verdict

It seems more likely that Keita will extend his stay at Anfield coming off the back of his best season yet at the club.

Talks over a new deal have been described as imminent so reports of any kind of swap deal for Rabiot would appear on the face of it to be wide of the mark.

