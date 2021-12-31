Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Juventus Interested In Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

Author:

Juventus are interested in Liverpool striker Divock Origi and could push for a deal in the January transfer window according to a report.

After not featuring much last season, the 26 year old has taken the limited opportunities on offer to him this term, scoring some vital goals in the Carabao Cup run and snatching a last minute winner for his team at Wolves in the Premier League.

Divock Origi

He followed up the goal at Wolves with the winner in the Champions League game at the San Siro against AC Milan a few days later meaning the Reds became the first English team ever to win all six UCL Group matches.

As supporters started to appreciate the Liverpool legend that is Divock Origi once again, the player picked up an undisclosed injury and has not played since the game in Italy.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Juventus have 'taken the first steps to get information' about the Belgian international as they look at a potential January move for the player.

The report goes on to say that Juventus are trying to plan ahead and it remains unclear as to whether Alvaro Morata will stay at the club at the end of his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

Read More

It says however that Origi may not be viewed as a direct replacement for Morata and maybe more as someone who could complement the Spaniard.

Author Verdict

It is difficult to see how Liverpool would consider selling Origi in January when they lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.

Despite his limited opportunities, he remains a player who can impact big games and with Takumi Minamino currently nursing an injury, it just doesn't look possible that a deal for the Belgian can be done.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Juventus Interested In Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

57 seconds ago
James Hill
Transfers

Report: Barcelona, Leeds United And Liverpool Scouting English Wonderkid Defender

15 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Keen To Send Philippe Coutinho On Loan, Player Offered To Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

'Regroup And Go Again' - Diogo Jota Hopes Liverpool Can Close The Gap To Manchester City In The New Year

1 hour ago
Curtis Jones dribbles past Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases

1 hour ago
Matthias Ginter Florian Neuhaus
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Interested In Out Of Contract Bundesliga Defender

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Pre Match Press Conference - Thiago, Minamino & Covid Update

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms More Positive Covid Cases In Reds Camp Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago