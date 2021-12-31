Report: Juventus Interested In Liverpool Striker Divock Origi
Juventus are interested in Liverpool striker Divock Origi and could push for a deal in the January transfer window according to a report.
After not featuring much last season, the 26 year old has taken the limited opportunities on offer to him this term, scoring some vital goals in the Carabao Cup run and snatching a last minute winner for his team at Wolves in the Premier League.
He followed up the goal at Wolves with the winner in the Champions League game at the San Siro against AC Milan a few days later meaning the Reds became the first English team ever to win all six UCL Group matches.
As supporters started to appreciate the Liverpool legend that is Divock Origi once again, the player picked up an undisclosed injury and has not played since the game in Italy.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Juventus have 'taken the first steps to get information' about the Belgian international as they look at a potential January move for the player.
The report goes on to say that Juventus are trying to plan ahead and it remains unclear as to whether Alvaro Morata will stay at the club at the end of his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.
It says however that Origi may not be viewed as a direct replacement for Morata and maybe more as someone who could complement the Spaniard.
Author Verdict
It is difficult to see how Liverpool would consider selling Origi in January when they lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.
Despite his limited opportunities, he remains a player who can impact big games and with Takumi Minamino currently nursing an injury, it just doesn't look possible that a deal for the Belgian can be done.
