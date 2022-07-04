Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Planning €25Million Bid For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

According to a report, Juventus are planning an audacious swoop for Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

Roberto Firmino

The 30-year-old has just 12 months left on his existing contract and despite reports suggesting that talks to extend that could take place, there has been no official confirmation.

Firmino himself has admitted publically that he is very happy on Merseyside and is not seeking a move away from the club.

According to Ekrem Konur, Juventus are planning to offer Liverpool €25million for Firmino as they look to rebuild after a disappointing last campaign in Serie A.

Liverpool have had a busy start to the summer transfer window in terms of incomings, bringing in Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, and Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

They have also finally managed to get Mohamed Salah to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal after months of uncertainty.

There has to be some doubt however that Firmino would be allowed to leave the club even though he has just a year to go on his deal due to the outgoing so far this summer.

The Reds have already said goodbye to Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino over the past few weeks.

Any possible loss of the Brazilian as well seems almost unthinkable without a replacement being sought, and even then, it could represent too much upheaval in forward positions in the squad.

