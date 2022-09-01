Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Reveal Details Of Arthur Melo Liverpool Loan Deal

Reds will pay a loan fee and have option to buy Brazilian next summer.

After Liverpool announced the signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan, some further details have been revealed in respect of the deal.

The Anfield hierarchy moved swiftly on deadline day to secure a deal for the 26-year-old who had fallen out of favour at the Serie A club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been without midfielders Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita through injury since the opening day of the season.

There was further bad news when Jordan Henderson limped off with a hamstring problem during the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

It had been reported earlier in the day that the move for Brazilian Melo was a straight loan deal between the two clubs but Juventus have since issued a statement suggesting otherwise.

Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As reported by James Pearce of The Athletic, Liverpool will pay a loan fee of €4.5million for the season-long deal and will have the option to buy the player for €37.5million next summer.

LFCTR Verdict

The deal makes a lot of sense for Liverpool as they have brought in a very talented midfield player to help them through their injury crisis but are not committed to shelling out a large transfer fee.

If things go well for Melo however, the Reds have the option to buy a player who could add an extra dimension to the midfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolJuventus

Liverpool Juventus Arthur Melo
Quotes

'Similar To Xavi' | Lionel Messi Has High Praise For New Liverpool Signing

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Arthur Melo
Transfers

'King Arthur' - Liverpool Fans React To Arthur Melo Loan Move From Juventus

By Neil Andrew
Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Official: Liverpool Sign Arthur Melo on Season-Long Loan

By Matty Orme
Aston Villa Douglas Luiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tried to Sign Douglas Luiz On Transfer Deadline Day

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
News

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Jordan Henderson Picked Up An Injury In Dramatic Liverpool Win

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo Gives Huge Hints On Social Media Towards Liverpool Move

By Damon Carr
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Chose Arthur Melo Over Chelsea Bound Denis Zakaria

By Damon Carr
Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Arthur Melo's Wage Details Emerge Ahead Of Loan Move To Liverpool

By Jim Nichol-Turner