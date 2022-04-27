Report: Juventus Target Liverpool 25 Year Old Who Has Been A Revelation In Shock Transfer Move

Juventus have set their sights on raiding Jurgen Klopp’s fantastic Liverpool squad in the summer transfer window according to a report.

The Serie A club have struggled for consistency this season under Max Allegri and look like they will finish third at best.

They were also knocked out in the Champions League Round of 16 by Liverpool’s semi-final opponents Villarreal.

As they look towards next season, Juve Dipendenza report that Allegri is keen to add to his defensive options by signing left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Liverpool.

It also suggests that the Old Lady would be willing to part with £11million for Tsimikas.

The 25 year old enjoyed a frustrating first season on Merseyside after his move from Greek side Olympiacos.

This season however has seen the Greek international establish himself as serious competition for Andy Robertson and become a fan favourite.

Such is his popularity amongst Reds fans after a number of dynamic displays, he has earned himself the nickname ‘The Greek Scouser’.

Tsimikas seems to be really enjoying his stay at Liverpool, especially now he is seeing a lot more game time.

As the player is happy and based on his performances this season, it seems extremely unlikely Liverpool would consider a transfer especially at the price quoted.

