Report: Juventus To Make January Move For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

Serie A club to try again to sign Brazilian who has made a good start to the season.

Juventus will look to sign Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino in January according to a report.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

Firmino is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and whilst he has publically claimed he wants to stay at the club, there has been no news regarding a contract extension.

Liverpool's number nine has looked more like his old self this season and already has three goals and three assists to his name.

The Old Lady had been linked with a move for the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window with a deal never taking place, but according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Juventus will make their move again to sign Firmino in January.

LFCTR Verdict

There has been a lot of change to Liverpool's frontline with Sadio Mane moving on and Darwin Nunez being brought to the club.

As a result, manager Jurgen Klopp will not want to see further disruption especially if there are signs that Firmino, who can be such a pivotal player for Liverpool, is returning to something like his best.

A decision will need to be taken before January ideally regarding the future of the Brazilian with a January transfer unlikely to bring in a fee worthy of his qualities.

