Report: Juventus Want A 'Bidding War' For Matthijs de Ligt As They Invite Interest From Liverpool

According to reports Italian giants Juventus are hoping a bidding war for defender Matthijs de Ligt will take place this summer after the Dutch international reportedly wants to leave the club. 

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Juventus are hoping the Reds will rejuvenate their interest in the 22-year-old centre-back and place a bid for him this summer. 

Matthijs de Ligt

After a somewhat underwhelming stint at Juventus after his big money move from Ajax back in 2019 the Dutchman is said to be disgruntled at Juve and wants out. 

It is said that a large number of top European clubs have become very interested in the possibility of adding the defender to their ranks and are on standby as to what his price tag will officially be. 

Rumours of the Italian juggernauts not accepting any bid lower than £85 million for the player have been murmured, however nothing concrete has reportedly been set. 

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are said to be the main clubs leading the race for de Ligt's signature with the player rumoured to prefer a move to the Bundesliga over the Premier League.  

Nevertheless, the Italian side have apparently set their sights on a 'bidding war' over the player and have invited Liverpool amongst other major clubs to make a move this summer. 

It is understood however that the Reds have no intention to sign any other players this summer after the club have already brought in Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsey and Fabio Carvalho. 

