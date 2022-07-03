Skip to main content

Report: Juventus Want Liverpool's Roberto Firmino As Italian Giants Eye £20m Swoop

Crunch talks between Roberto Firmino and Liverpool are about to take place over the Brazilian's future with the Reds open to cashing in on him if his desire is to leave the club. 

According to the ECHO Italian giants Juventus are leading the way with their interest for Firmino and are rumoured to be planning a £20 million bid if the player does in fact vacate Merseyside.  

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's number nine is currently into his final year at the club with his contract expiring in June 2023. Firmino has yet to be offered a new deal at Anfield amid speculation he could be on the move. 

The 30-year-old has been at Liverpool for seven years after he joined the club from German side Hoffenheim for £29 million. Since then he has 71 goals in 231 appearances for the Reds. 

It is undeniable that over the years Firmino has become a legend at the club and a fans favourite at Anfield. Therefore it would be unimaginable for many to see him leave the club. 

Sadio Mane Roberto Firmino

However, with the recent departure of another club legend and fan favourite Sadio Mane, it once again indicates Liverpool are building a new team and searching for fresh blood. 

With rumours of Firmino exiting the club intensifying, talks over a new contract for for the Brazilian will take place this summer with Liverpool reportedly set to offer him a new deal. 

It is said however that the final decision will be made by Firmino and whether he is happy with the offer and wants to stay or take up a new challenge elsewhere. 

Mohamed Salah
