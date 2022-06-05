Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Kalvin Phillips - Liverpool Interested In £60million Transfer Of Leeds United Midfielder As Gavi Hopes Fade

Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips according to a report as hopes of signing Gavi from Barcelona appear to have faded.

Kalvin Phillips

As the Sadio Mane transfer story dominates the headlines, Jurgen Klopp is likely to focus on starting the rebuild of his midfield.

James Milner (36) is out of contract and there is no indication he will sign a new deal. Fellow midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also have just 12 months left on their deals and have both been linked with moves away from the club.

Liverpool were rumoured to have been prepared to meet the €50million release clause of Barcelona starlet Gavi but reports suggest they have now dropped out of the race with the 17-year-old close to agreeing a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Gavi
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Mirror Sport, the Reds could now switch their attention to 26-year-old England international midfielder Phillips.

The publication claim that it would take an offer of £60million to get the hierarchy at Elland Road to consider selling their midfield talisman.

Author Verdict

After seemingly being priced out of a move for Aurelien Tchouameni and now with Gavi looking likely to stay at Barcelona, a move for Phillips could be a possibility. 

I suspect however that Liverpool may now switch focus and look elsewhere for a different profile of midfielder, perhaps one with goalscoring potential.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Christian Pulisic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
News

Watch: Luis Diaz Makes Emotional Return To Colombia, Meeting Locals After Sensational Start To Liverpool Career

By Damon Carr35 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Quotes

Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Reveal Serge Gnabry Transfer Stance Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Liverpool - International Round-Up - Saturday, 4th June - Sadio Mane Hat-trick For Senegal Breaks Record

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago