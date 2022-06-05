Report: Kalvin Phillips - Liverpool Interested In £60million Transfer Of Leeds United Midfielder As Gavi Hopes Fade

Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips according to a report as hopes of signing Gavi from Barcelona appear to have faded.

As the Sadio Mane transfer story dominates the headlines, Jurgen Klopp is likely to focus on starting the rebuild of his midfield.

James Milner (36) is out of contract and there is no indication he will sign a new deal. Fellow midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also have just 12 months left on their deals and have both been linked with moves away from the club.

Liverpool were rumoured to have been prepared to meet the €50million release clause of Barcelona starlet Gavi but reports suggest they have now dropped out of the race with the 17-year-old close to agreeing a new contract at the Camp Nou.

According to Mirror Sport, the Reds could now switch their attention to 26-year-old England international midfielder Phillips.

The publication claim that it would take an offer of £60million to get the hierarchy at Elland Road to consider selling their midfield talisman.

Author Verdict

After seemingly being priced out of a move for Aurelien Tchouameni and now with Gavi looking likely to stay at Barcelona, a move for Phillips could be a possibility.

I suspect however that Liverpool may now switch focus and look elsewhere for a different profile of midfielder, perhaps one with goalscoring potential.

