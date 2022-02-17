Skip to main content
Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Turn Down Real Madrid In Favour Of Transfer To Liverpool

Liverpool are still in the race with Real Madrid to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in a summer transfer according to a report.

It was widely believed that the 23 year old would make the switch to the Spanish capital when his contract expires at the ligue 1 club at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe

According to Sport however, the France international is said to be reconsidering his options after not being convinced by the performance of an ageing Madrid team in France on Tuesday.

Mbappe was the difference maker in the first leg of the Round of 16 clash between the two teams scoring a brilliant individual goal late in the game meaning PSG take a slender advantage to Spain.

The Spanish publication claim that Mbappe is concerned that should he sign for Los Blancos he would be taking a 'step back' after being unimpressed with Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Whilst they report that Madrid are offering a huge financial package for the exciting forward, Liverpool are trying to use manager Jurgen Klopp and the sporting project to attract him to Anfield.

Sport claims that Mbappe will make a decision soon but it appears Madrid's chances may have taken a knock after their listless performance in Paris on Tuesday with Liverpool now back in the running.

