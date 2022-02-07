Report: Kylian Mbappe Makes Claim About Real Madrid Pre-Contract Transfer Rumours

Kylian Mbappe has responded to rumours that he has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Ligue 1 side PSG at the end of the season and speculation has been rife that he would be moving on with the Spanish capital the most likely destination.

On the final day of the January transfer window, a report from BILD claimed that the French international had agreed to sign for Los Blancos in the summer.

According to the International Business Times, however, Mbappe has dismissed the claims speaking after PSG's 5-1 victory over Lille at the weekend.

On the 15th of February, PSG host Carlo Ancelotti's team in the first leg of the round of 16 clash in the Champions League between the two clubs, and Mbappe made it clear where his focus was.

"I'm concentrated on beating Madrid and then we'll see what happens."

He went on to explain that no decision has yet been made despite the media frenzy claiming his future will be as a player for the La Liga club.

"I have yet to make a decision. Even if the match against Madrid changes things, and though I am free to do as I please, I'm not going to do those kind of things. And I won't speak to a rival."

