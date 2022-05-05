Report: Kylian Mbappe & PSG Agree In Principle A Two Year Contract Extension

Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle a two year extension to his contract at PSG according to a report.

IMAGO / ANP

The 23 year old superstar is out of contract at the end of this season and it was widely expected he would be moving on, with the Santiago Bernebeu the most likely destination.

According to Le Parisien (via Get French Football News) however, he has an agreement in principle to extend his stay at the Ligue 1 club for another two years.

The French club have been trying for months to get Mbappe to commit his future to them and were reported to have turned down a huge offer from Real Madrid in January.

It looks like they may now have finally persuaded him to commit to life in Paris for another two years before his contract ended and he was available to leave on a free transfer.

If this news is confirmed, it will be a blow to Los Blancos who may also miss out on Erling Haaland with the striker rumoured to Manchester City bound.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |