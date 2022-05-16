Report: Kylian Mbappe Race - French Journalist Confirms Liverpool Are Third Club In Race For PSG Superstar & Real Madrid Target

A journalist for Foot Mercato has confirmed that Liverpool are the third club in the race to secure the signature of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Ligue 1 club have been desperately trying to get him to extend his stay in Paris.

Real Madrid have also been constantly linked with the France international and were rumoured to have made a huge offer in January.

Liverpool have been talked about as a possible destination for Mbappe for some time and according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, they are the third club trying to secure the signature of the talented Frenchman and have not yet been ruled out of the race.

A move to Real Madrid or an extension in Paris still seem the most likely options but Liverpool fans will continue to dream of their club making the perfect response to Manchester City's signing of Erling Haaland until there is confirmation over Mbappe's future.

