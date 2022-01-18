Report: Large Newcastle Bid For Real Madrid's Eden Hazard, Player Makes Decision On Move

Newcastle United have made a big offer for Real Madrid's Eden Hazard according to a report.

The 31 year old has endured a miserable time in the Spanish capital since his £103.5million move in July 2019.

Injuries have been the major cause of the problems Hazard has experienced at the Santiago Bernabéu.

This has prevented him showing the sort of form he did at Chelsea where he was regarded as one of the world's best players.

According to El Nacional, Newcastle under their new owners have bid €40million plus 10million add ons for the Belgian international.

It claims that Florentino Perez is keen to offload the player who is commanding a huge wage at the club and has fallen down the pecking order behind Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Real are said to be wanting to free up space on their wage bill for the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The Catalan publication however say that Hazard has already refused the move and is prepared to see out his contract at the club which runs out in June 2024 unless he can move to a bigger club like Chelsea.

