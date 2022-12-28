Report: Leandro Trossard Offered To Liverpool And Chelsea After Dazzling Premier League Performances

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been offered the chance to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard according to a report.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Seagulls this season scoring seven times and providing three assists in just 16 appearances.

That included a brilliant hattrick in the 3-3 draw at Anfield against Liverpool at the start of October on an afternoon when the Reds failed to contain him.

He has also become a regular in the Belgium squad and made three appearances in the 2022 World Cup campaign which proved to be a huge disappointment for Roberto Martinez's team.

After signing on at the AMEX from Genk in the Summer of 2019 for a fee of €15.5million, he signed a four-year contract that expires at the end of the season. He will therefore be available on a free transfer in just six months' time unless Brighton can negotiate a renewal.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports Golazo however, Trossard's agent is 'actively and aggressively' pursuing options for his player with him being touted to 'several clubs'.

Jacobs claims that the player has already been offered to Liverpool and Chelsea but the Reds have no interest in signing him whilst Chelsea will 'wait to see how the market moves'.

Trossard has proved to be an excellent signing for Brighton but Liverpool clearly had their eyes only on Cody Gakpo when looking to bolster their attack, with the Dutchman expected to confirm his transfer in the coming days.

