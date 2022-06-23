Report: Leeds United Focus On Liverpool Target As Possible Raphinha Replacement

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for rumoured Liverpool target Cody Gakpo only if their Brazilian winger Raphinha departs Elland Road.

According to the ECHO Leeds are tracking the 23-year-old Dutchman and have made him a priority replacement should Raphinha leave the club this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The PSV Eindhoven player is set to be worth around £26 million with that amount not troubling Leeds due to what they would possibly make with selling Raphinha.

Despite Leeds' serious interest in Gakpo there is reported to be a number of clubs scouting the player with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all being linked with the PSV star.

It is believed Leeds would only make a bid for Gakpo if they were to lose Raphinha this window and after recent reports of an unnamed club bidding £70 million for the 25-year-old Brazilian, it's looking more likely Leeds will need to find a replacement.

With the recent departure of Sadio Mane, Liverpool are looking at all potential replacements with Gakpo being one the club are reportedly keen on. No doubt all eyes will be on what Raphinha's next move will be as it could possibly affect the Reds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |