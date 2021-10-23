    • October 23, 2021
    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    Author:

    According to a report today there are six clubs interested in Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans who reportedly turned down a new contract offer recently. Liverpool are one of the clubs named who are monitoring the player's situation.

    Along with the Reds, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all reported to be interested in the player.

    Youri Tielemans Leicester City

    Contract Status

    Tielemans contract runs until June 2023 so Leicester are desperate to renew the deal to protect their asset.

    The player however seems to want regular Champions League football and is therefore open to a move and reportedly turned down their latest contract offer.

    Liverpool Interest

    The Reds were linked with a move for the Belgian international in the summer as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum who left on a free transfer to go to PSG.

    The latest news in respect of his contract has once again started the rumours and Calciomercato has named Liverpool again as one of the six interested parties.

    This is a story that's likely to run and run until next summer.

    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
