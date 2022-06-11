Report: Ligue One Club Leading Chase For Takumi Minamino, Liverpool's Valuation Revealed

A Ligue one club is reported to be leading the chase for Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino according to a report.

The 27-year-old made the most of limited opportunities last season and was a major driving force towards Liverpool's success in winning both domestic cups.

Despite not getting as much game time as he would have liked, Minamino still contributed ten goals and one assist in his 24 appearances.

The Japan international joined Liverpool for a fee of £7.5million from RB Salzburg in January 2020 after impressing in their Champions League clash but found it difficult to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

After spending the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Southampton, Minamino returned to Anfield determined to force his way into Klopp's plans, and his impact was an impressive one.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to let go of Minamino but expect a decent return on their investment and value the player at £17million.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Ligue 1 club Monaco are leading the race for Minamino although he has been strongly linked with Leeds United.

It seems likely that Liverpool will reluctantly agree to a transfer but there is no doubt however many would like to see him stay at the club where he has become such a valuable asset.

