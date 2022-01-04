Report: Lille Turn Down Huge Newcastle Bid For Liverpool Target Sven Botman, AC Milan Interested

French club Lille have turned down a huge bid for defender Sven Botman from Newcastle United according to a report.

The 21 year old has been linked with Liverpool in the past and has impressed since making the switch to Ligue 1 from Ajax.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lille have turned down a €35million offer from Newcastle for the permanent transfer of the Dutchman.

After the Saudi-backed consortium finally completed it's takeover of the Tyneside club, speculation has been rife linking them with a number of big money targets.

The North East club are desperate to reinforce their squad with quality players to help them in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

It seems however that Lille who are reported to be experiencing financial difficulties are determined to keep hold of Botman.

Having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Chelsea, the reigning Ligue 1 champions will be desperate to keep hold of their best players at least until the end of the season.

Romano believes however that Newcastle will return with a new bid and AC Milan are also interested in the player so this may not be the end of the story.

'Lille turned down €35m permanent move bid for Sven Botman from Newcastle. French club plan still to try to keep Botman even if they're in difficult financial situation. No way for loan deal. #transfers Newcastle will try again - AC Milan are interested but no official bid.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook