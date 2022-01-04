Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Lille Turn Down Huge Newcastle Bid For Liverpool Target Sven Botman, AC Milan Interested

Author:

French club Lille have turned down a huge bid for defender Sven Botman from Newcastle United according to a report.

The 21 year old has been linked with Liverpool in the past and has impressed since making the switch to Ligue 1 from Ajax.

Sven Botman from Lille is a Liverpool target

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lille have turned down a €35million offer from Newcastle for the permanent transfer of the Dutchman.

After the Saudi-backed consortium finally completed it's takeover of the Tyneside club, speculation has been rife linking them with a number of big money targets.

The North East club are desperate to reinforce their squad with quality players to help them in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

It seems however that Lille who are reported to be experiencing financial difficulties are determined to keep hold of Botman.

Read More

Having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Chelsea, the reigning Ligue 1 champions will be desperate to keep hold of their best players at least until the end of the season.

Romano believes however that Newcastle will return with a new bid and AC Milan are also interested in the player so this may not be the end of the story.

'Lille turned down €35m permanent move bid for Sven Botman from Newcastle. French club plan still to try to keep Botman even if they're in difficult financial situation. No way for loan deal. #transfers Newcastle will try again - AC Milan are interested but no official bid.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Sven Botman from Lille is a Liverpool target
Transfers

Report: Lille Turn Down Huge Newcastle Bid For Liverpool Target Sven Botman, AC Milan Interested

1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Revealed: Mohamed Salah Shows Off New Look On Instagram As Liverpool Striker Departs For AFCON

21 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

'Make It Permanent' - Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo Being Named Manchester United Captain

21 minutes ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

1 hour ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' For Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele

1 hour ago
Gini Wijnaldum
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Offers Update On Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Future At PSG

2 hours ago
Ricardo Horta
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Arsenal Best Positioned To Sign Braga Captain Ricardo Horta

12 hours ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Seal Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele Transfer For Bargain Price In January

13 hours ago