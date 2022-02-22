Report: Lille's Jonathan David Hints At Possible Transfer Destination Amid Links To Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle & Inter Milan

Lille striker Jonathan David has dropped a big hint as to where his future may rest amid transfer links to some of Europe's big clubs.

It is widely expected that David will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season after two very successful campaigns in France.

The 22 year old was linked with a move away in January but with Lille still battling it out in the Champions League, it would have taken a huge fee to sign the player.

As reported by Jeunesfooteux, the Canadian international was speaking in a recent interview with Téléfoot when he hinted that the Premier League may be his favoured destination.

"The most important thing for me is to finish the season as well as possible. What happens after that, we'll see.

"The Premier League attracts everyone. It's the most competitive championship in the world. It's a very good championship."

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle have all been linked with interest in David and could all make bids in the summer with the added incentive that he is keen to play in England.

A move for David from Liverpool however, may be dependent on one of Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino moving on when they will just have a year left on their contracts.

