Report: Lionel Messi Laid Down Sadio Mane Condition To Extend Stay At Barcelona

Prior to his departure from Barcelona, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is said to have made a number of demands to extend his stay at the Nou Camp, one of which included Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

IMAGO / PA Images

In a surprise free transfer last summer, Messi left his beloved Barcelona to start a new career in France with PSG.

According to a report however from the reliable Sique Rodriguez Gairi, the 34-year-old was said to have demanded a more competitive squad as one of the conditions to stay at Barcelona.

One of the players reported to be on the wishlist according to the journalist was Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

It's claimed that Barcelona did start direct talks with the Senegalese striker's representatives but Liverpool moved swiftly to block the move.

Mane has once again been linked with Barcelona of late and is said to be 'willing' to make the move but this time, he wouldn't be joined in the team by Messi.

With just 18 months left on his contract, Liverpool have a decision to make whether to try and negotiate an extension or make use of the last realistic opportunity to get a decent fee for a player who has been nothing short of sensational for them.

