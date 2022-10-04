Report: Lionel Messi To Move Back To Barcelona in 2023

An interesting report has emerged suggesting that Lionel Messi will become a Barcelona player again on July 1st, 2023.

Lionel Messi is reported to be on his way back to former club Barcelona in the summer of 2023. IMAGO / PA Images

Transfer To PSG

The 35-year-old famously left the La Liga giants in the summer of 2021 to join PSG after 16 glorious years at the Nou Camp.

It was a move that shocked the football world as the Argentine international was expected to see out his career in Europe at Barcelona.

Missing Out On Ballon d'Or 2022

Messi endured a disappointing opening season for the Ligue 1 club by his standard but still scored 11 goals and contributed 15 assists in 33 matches.

His dip in form from his very best meant that he didn't even make the list of the final 30 players nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2022.

He has started the new campaign in familiar style however with seven goals and eight assists in just 12 games in a PSG team alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar that look unstoppable on their day.

Barcelona Return Rumours

There had been rumours over the summer that Messi was favouring a return to his former club and journalist Veronica Brunati has claimed that he will re-join Barcelona at the beginning of July next year.

'July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be a Barça player.'

LFCTR Verdict

Messi's contract at PSG expires next summer although he does have the option to extend for a further year. A move back to Barcelona cannot be ruled out however, and his relationship with manager Xavi could prove pivotal.

