Report: Liverpool, AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt & Marseille Interested In Free Transfer Of Nantes Striker Randal Kolo Muani

Liverpool, AC Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille are all interested in Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani according to reports.

The 23 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and his good form in Ligue 1 has clubs circling for his signature in the summer.

Randal Kolo Muani

The France under 21 international burst onto the scene for Nantes last season scoring nine goals and assisting ten times.

His good form has continued into the new campaign and he has already scored seven times and assisted three times in just 19 appearances.

A report from Bild claims that Liverpool and manger Jurgen Klopp are interested in trying to sign the player on a free transfer in the summer.

Read More

Interest from AC Milan has now been reported by Calciomercato who claim that the Rossoneri are keen to rival Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille for the player.

Kolo Muani can operate as a central striker or right winger so would offer a versatile option.

Nantes will be keen to keep hold of the player at least until the end of the season as they sit in a healthy seventh placed position in Ligue 1.

