Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United

Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have a deal in principle to sign the Frenchman from Juventus. His contract runs out in the summer of 2023, so the Red Devils will most likely pay a reduced fee to steal him from Turin.

The signing would only become more difficult after slashed confidence in any sort of "Manchester United renaissance" following Brighton and Hove Albion's 2-1 win at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier League.

Liverpool were apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot earlier this summer who has a market value of £15.3 million according to Transfermarkt, which is a significant decrease from his peak value of around £45 million back in 2018-19.

Adrien Rabiot playing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19

In a previous interview, Rabiot had said that he "would love to play in the Premier League" but stated "not one club in particular" had attracted him, although he "was very fond of Liverpool" when he was young.

Liverpool may have a midfield conundrum to solve before the summer transfer window closes, with current midfield injuries to Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

However, this won't be solved with any potential addition of Adrien Rabiot - who looks to be on course for Manchester United within the coming days.

