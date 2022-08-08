Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United

Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have a deal in principle to sign the Frenchman from Juventus. His contract runs out in the summer of 2023, so the Red Devils will most likely pay a reduced fee to steal him from Turin.

The signing would only become more difficult after slashed confidence in any sort of "Manchester United renaissance" following Brighton and Hove Albion's 2-1 win at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier League.

Juventus Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool were apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot earlier this summer who has a market value of £15.3 million according to Transfermarkt, which is a significant decrease from his peak value of around £45 million back in 2018-19.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adrien Rabiot Paris Saint-Germain

Adrien Rabiot playing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19

In a previous interview, Rabiot had said that he "would love to play in the Premier League" but stated "not one club in particular" had attracted him, although he "was very fond of Liverpool" when he was young.

Liverpool may have a midfield conundrum to solve before the summer transfer window closes, with current midfield injuries to Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

However, this won't be solved with any potential addition of Adrien Rabiot - who looks to be on course for Manchester United within the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

LiverpoolManchester UnitedBarcelonaJuventus

Anfield Road Stand Liverpool
News

Anfield Road Stand Development Continues Ahead of Completion Next Season

By Jim Nichol-Turner45 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes 'Willing To Wait' For Liverpool Move

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Southampton Oludare Olufunwa
Transfers

Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Young Defender Oludare Olufunwa From Southampton

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Quotes

‘Trent Has To Become A Better Player As A Defender’ - Glen Hoddle On Areas For Improvement For Liverpool Right-Back

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Officials Announced For Liverpool v Crystal Palace And Jurgen Klopp Will Not Be Happy

By Justin Foster3 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
News

Liverpool's Ibrahim Konate Presence In France Prompts Injury Debate

By Justin Foster4 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Weighing Up Loan Offers As Jurgen Klopp Continues To Be Hit By Injury Woes

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago