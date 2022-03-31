Report: Liverpool Agree First Signing Of Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool have agreed the transfer of highly rated youngster Ben Doak from Celtic according to a report.

The Reds had been linked with the player over recent weeks and it now looks like they have beaten off the interest of other interested clubs.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have now completed the signing of the talented winger by paying a compensation fee of £600,000.

The report claims Leeds United offered the player more favourable terms but he was determined to take up the chance to have the opportunity to work with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Doak made his debut for Celtic in January against Dundee United from the substitutes bench and followed that up a few days later with another late appearance in the win against Rangers.

After making his debut at international level in September last year, he scored a hattrick on his second appearance for Scotland's under-17s on Tuesday.

Doak will have to wait until next season before he is eligible for Liverpool but it's yet another exciting signing for the future.

