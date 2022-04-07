Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Agree Deal For Transfer Of Fabio Carvalho From Fulham

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for the transfer of Fabio Carvalho according to a report.

Fabio Carvalho

It looked like the 19 year old was going to sign for Liverpool in January and then loaned back to Fulham for the remainder of the season but the move fell through due to paperwork issues.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed however that the medical is complete and the deal is done which will cost Liverpool £5million plus £2.7 million in add ons. The player will move to Anfield in the summer.

Romano confirmed it will be a five-year deal with a contract until 2027 and Fulham have agreed with Liverpool a sell-on clause which they could benefit from if the player departs the Merseyside club in the future.

There had been some speculation that Carvalho would be loaned back to the West London club for next season but it would appear that is not part of the plan as things stand.

This is another sign of how Liverpool are planning for the future by bringing in another elite talent under the age of 20.

