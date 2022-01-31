Report: Liverpool Agree Fee With Fulham For Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Fulham for the transfer of 19-year-old sensation Fabio Carvalho according to Paul Joyce.

The reliable journalist who is the Northern football correspondent for The Times said now the fee has been agreed between the clubs, there is a race to try and get the medical completed and personal terms agreed ahead of the deadline.

'Liverpool have reached an agreement on fee for Fabio Carvalho with Fulham. But race to get medical and personal terms done by 11.'

Clubs can ask for a two-hour extension to complete any deals by submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League.

Football writer Daniel Nielson is reporting that Liverpool have already put the request into the Premier League in case they need the additional time.

Assuming the deal is completed, it's possible that Liverpool will loan the England under 18 international back to Fulham for the remainder of the season.

