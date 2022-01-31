Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Agree Fee With Fulham For Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have agreed a fee with Fulham for the transfer of 19-year-old sensation Fabio Carvalho according to Paul Joyce.

The reliable journalist who is the Northern football correspondent for The Times said now the fee has been agreed between the clubs, there is a race to try and get the medical completed and personal terms agreed ahead of the deadline.

'Liverpool have reached an agreement on fee for Fabio Carvalho with Fulham. But race to get medical and personal terms done by 11.'

Clubs can ask for a two-hour extension to complete any deals by submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League.

Fabio Carvalho

Read More

Football writer Daniel Nielson is reporting that Liverpool have already put the request into the Premier League in case they need the additional time.

Assuming the deal is completed, it's possible that Liverpool will loan the England under 18 international back to Fulham for the remainder of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Agree Fee With Fulham For Fabio Carvalho

5 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho Transfer Intent Made Clear As Talks With Fulham Could Be Extended

23 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Contract Ready For Fabio Carvalho, As Move From Fulham Goes Down To The Wire

49 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Fulham Want Neco Williams On Loan As Liverpool Try To Complete Transfer For Fabio Carvalho

1 hour ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Barcelona
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Divock Origi Transfer Decision Amidst Interest From West Ham, Newcastle & Atalanta

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Pushing Hard As Talks Continue With Stubborn Fulham Over Fee For Fabio Carvalho

2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hoping To Add To Luis Diaz Transfer With Late Swoop Before Deadline

2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool Transfer Is In The 'Final Stages'

2 hours ago