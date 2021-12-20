Report: Liverpool 'Agreed' £70m Deal For Juventus Star Federico Chiesa Last Summer

Liverpool apparently agreed a deal for then-Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa - according to reports.

The Italian, who won the European Championships in the summer, was allegedly subject of interest to the Reds before Juventus swooped in for their two-year loan deal for him.

Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini has explained things could have been very different, with La Viola wanting to sell the player to Liverpool instead.

Viola News quote him as saying: “Chiesa? I’ll tell you a background: Fiorentina had reached an agreement with Liverpool for €70m, but the negotiations did not go through due to the boy’s desire to go to Juventus. And so there was the famous two-year loan.”

Author Verdict

Obviously missing out on Chiesa is frustrating, but there are plenty of cheaper players with a higher ceiling available in my opinion.

He's set to be the linchpin of the Old Lady's future, so he should be somewhat impossible to prize away.

