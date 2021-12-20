Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool 'Agreed' £70m Deal For Juventus Star Federico Chiesa Last Summer

Author:

Liverpool apparently agreed a deal for then-Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa - according to reports.

The Italian, who won the European Championships in the summer, was allegedly subject of interest to the Reds before Juventus swooped in for their two-year loan deal for him.

Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini has explained things could have been very different, with La Viola wanting to sell the player to Liverpool instead.

Viola News quote him as saying: “Chiesa? I’ll tell you a background: Fiorentina had reached an agreement with Liverpool for €70m, but the negotiations did not go through due to the boy’s desire to go to Juventus. And so there was the famous two-year loan.”

Author Verdict

Read More

Obviously missing out on Chiesa is frustrating, but there are plenty of cheaper players with a higher ceiling available in my opinion.

He's set to be the linchpin of the Old Lady's future, so he should be somewhat impossible to prize away.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Federico Chiesa
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Agreed' £70m Deal For Juventus Star Federico Chiesa Last Summer

2 minutes ago
Liverpool Chelsea Anfield
News

Premier League Going Behind Closed Doors 'Looking Increasingly Likely' As Covid-19 Crisis Continues To Hit Game

1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
News

Report: Takumi Minamino To Be Missing During AFCON alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita

5 hours ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Former Premier League Referee Mark Clattenburg Accuses Paul Tierney Of English Bias After Robbing Liverpool In Yesterday's Draw Against Tottenham

6 hours ago
the rise of aa thumbnail
Interviews

Exclusive: The Men Behind Anfield Agenda - Liverpool's Biggest Watchalong Sensation

7 hours ago
Premier League Trophy
News

Premier League Clubs Special Meeting On Monday To Discuss Rising Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases

7 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'He's De Bruyne, Beckham And Gerrard' - Gary Neville on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

8 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Should Liverpool splash the cash on Barcelona starlet Gavi before it is too late?

8 hours ago