Report: Liverpool Alerted To Aston Villa Wonderkid After Contract Stalemate

Liverpool have been alerted to Carney Chukwuemeka's situation after the teenage sensation rejected a contract from Aston Villa, according to reports.

The youngster is widely regarded as one of the biggest up and coming talents in the country, and the sharks of the super six are circling in preparation to pounce.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all ready to pounce, says the report from the Guardian, and the 18-year-old can effectively just sign somewhere else as things stand, with a tribunal deciding the eventual fee.

It would be a deal that would replicate the likes of Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott in recent years, with the habit of picking up young English talents on the cusp of first teams.

Chukwuemeka featured in Villa's defeat of Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup, but his opportunities haven't been as regular as he would have hoped.

Steven Gerrard's arrival may change that, though, with Chukwuemeka part of a generation watching him in his prime years. He could help him endlessly, like he did with Curtis Jones in Liverpool's academy.

Author Verdict

If this is possible, Liverpool need to do this deal as soon as they can. Chukwuemeka is going to be an absolute star.

