Report: Liverpool Among Six Clubs Wanting Brighton Star Including Manchester United And Barcelona

Liverpool join Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Midfield is the key talking point amongst fans and pundits alike regarding Liverpool. The lack of quality and reliability is transparent, but the club and Jurgen Klopp are adamant they don't need a new player there.

Liverpool supporters were calling for the club to bring in a new midfielder before the injuries to three current players including Thiago Alcantara, but those injuries alongside the poor start to the season has sparked anger amongst the support.

Having missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni and Mathieus Nunes and the pursuit of Jude Bellingham on hold, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to a Premier League star.

According to 90mins, The Reds are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is also being watched by Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid.

Caicedo has impressed so far this season, including a dominant and standout performance at Old Trafford, which alerted manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman will have a fight on his hands with Jurgen Klopp among others.

The report also states that Brighton insist that Caicedo is 'not for sale.' With the huge clubs coming in for the player, however, will it be an impossible job for the seaside club to keep hold of him?

