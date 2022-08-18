Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Among Six Clubs Wanting Brighton Star Including Manchester United And Barcelona

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool join Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Midfield is the key talking point amongst fans and pundits alike regarding Liverpool. The lack of quality and reliability is transparent, but the club and Jurgen Klopp are adamant they don't need a new player there.

Liverpool supporters were calling for the club to bring in a new midfielder before the injuries to three current players including Thiago Alcantara, but those injuries alongside the poor start to the season has sparked anger amongst the support.

Brighton, Moises Caicedo

Having missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni and Mathieus Nunes and the pursuit of Jude Bellingham on hold, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to a Premier League star.

According to 90mins, The Reds are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is also being watched by Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moises Caicedo

Caicedo has impressed so far this season, including a dominant and standout performance at Old Trafford, which alerted manager Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman will have a fight on his hands with Jurgen Klopp among others.

The report also states that Brighton insist that Caicedo is 'not for sale.' With the huge clubs coming in for the player, however, will it be an impossible job for the seaside club to keep hold of him?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Brighton & Hove AlbionLiverpoolManchester UnitedChelseaBarcelonaAtletico MadridJuventus

Conor Bradley
News

Watch: Conor Bradley's Two Goals So Far During Bolton Loan Spell From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'It's Been Sick!' - Fabio Carvalho On Teaming Up Again With Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Naby Keita, Leipzig
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Hope To Bring Liverpool's Naby Keita Back To The Club

By Damon Carr45 minutes ago
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Expected To Join Liverpool Next Summer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keeping Tabs On Moises Caicedo - Brighton Stance Revealed

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Manchester United Harry Maguire
News

Report: Manchester United May Drop Harry Maguire In Liverpool Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner12 hours ago
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp ‘Interested’ in Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

By Jim Nichol-Turner12 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Pundit On Possible Liverpool Dressing Room Reaction To Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago