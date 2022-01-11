Report: Liverpool Among Suitors For Scottish Superstar - Celtic, Brighton Also Interested

Aptly named Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton is set to leave the Accies on a free transfer this summer - and Liverpool are among his many potential suitors, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is the minnows' prized possession having come through the youth ranks in South Lanarkshire.

He's made 55 appearances for the Scottish Championship side, and the right-sided defender is ready to leave to pastures newer and more elite.

TeamTalk understand that Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen are all keen to secure his signature. However, the interest from England is also strong.

Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle, Burnley are among those keen in the Premier League. Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Blackpool, Barnsley and Sunderland are also reportedly considering pre-contract offers for the Scotland youth star.

They believe that Liverpool have the strongest interest, with sporting director Michael Edwards keen to replace Nathaniel Phillips if he leaves the club this January.

The plan would be for him to gain experience in their Under-23s set-up and provide first-team cover should the need arise.

However, with plenty of sides also on the trail for Hamilton, he may be persuaded to move elsewhere if he feels it’ll serve his first-team prospects better.

