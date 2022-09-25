Report: Liverpool And Barcelona Explore Roberto Firmino January Swap Deal

Liverpool and Barcelona have been linked with a January swap deal involving striker Roberto Firmino according to a report.

Firmino Contract

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it isn't clear as to whether the club will extend that despite Firmino publically stating he is very happy at Anfield.

He has started the new campaign looking much more like his old self with three goals so far but faces competition from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez for his starting spot in the middle of Liverpool's front three.

Memphis Depay Swap Deal?

Futbol Total (as reported by Fanaticos via Liverpool Echo) are reporting that Liverpool and Barcelona may be open to 'studying' a swap deal involving Firmino and Dutch international Memphis Depay.

The 28-year-old is also out of contract next summer and the Spanish outlet claims that Liverpool and the La Liga giants may not be willing to lose either player for free and hence could look to do some business.

They do urge caution however by stating that the 'idea is only on paper' and 'no concrete talks' have taken place to discuss the proposal.

