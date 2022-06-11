Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool And Benfica Still £8million Apart In Negotiations Of Transfer For Darwin Nunez (Paul Joyce)

Despite many positive reports over the past 24 hours, reliable journalist Paul Joyce has confirmed that no fee has been agreed yet between Benfica and Liverpool for striker Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez

Many outlets had reported that personal terms had been agreed for a five-year deal and the two clubs had shaken hands on an £85million transfer fee broken down with £68million up front and £17million in add-ons.

The report from Joyce however confirms that there is still some way to go before the transfer is completed with the two clubs £8million apart in their valuation of the 22-year-old.

Joyce claims that Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has now flown to Portugal for further discussions with the Primeira Liga club to try and get the transfer over the line.

According to Joyce, Ward will try and convince Benfica to lower their upfront demand from £68million to £60million and also link the add-ons to achievements rather than appearances.

Nunez has been clear that he wants to sign for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool so there appears to still be an air of confidence that the deal will get done.

It may now, however, not happen within the next 24-48 hours as expected with the player needing to complete a medical after the two clubs reach an agreement.

A nervous few days await for Liverpool fans as a deal that looked done still has some distance to go.

