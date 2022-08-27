Report: Liverpool And Jude Bellingham Have 'Verbal Agreement'

According to reports, Liverpool have a 'verbal agreement' with Jude Bellingham to sign next summer.

After weeks of calls from the fans, Jurgen Klopp finally admitted last night that Liverpool need a new midfielder. The pressure of an injury crisis and a poor start has convinced the manager to change his mind.

However, one midfielder is off the cards, well, for this year anyway. Jude Bellingham is reportedly unavailable to bring in this summer after Borussia Dortmund losing star man Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / MIS

A future star for England, Bellingham is as good as they come in world football for a player of that talent at such a young age. So will Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff do enough to push this deal over the line?

The Reds are willing to wait for the youngster, but will face Real Madrid in a straight battle for his signature. A battle that has been won by Liverpool, as so it has been reported today.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Reports by Footy Insider suggest that Jude Bellingham has 'verbally agreed' to join Liverpool next year. If reports are true, it leaves Real Madrid without an opportunity to move for their number one target.

Will Liverpool add another midfielder in this year plus Jude Bellingham next year? Let’s hope so.

