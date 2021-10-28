Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Liverpool And Manchester United To Battle For Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

    Author:

    According to a report, Liverpool and Manchester United are going to go head to head for Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

    The Elland Road club are said to be trying to tie the 25 year old down to a new contract to stave off interest of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

    Kalvin Phillips

    Phillips Wanted By Liverpool And Manchester United

    According to a report in the Daily Star, Manchester United have made the signing of a defensive midfielder a priority next summer and are keen on Phillips.

    It's also reported however that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are interested in the player as they look to refresh their midfield options.

    The two clubs could therefore battle it out for a player but may need to pay at least £60million.

    Contract Talks

    The report says that the Yorkshire club have opened talks to try and get Phillips tied down beyond the end of his current deal in 2024.

    The 25 year old has not shown any signs that he will push for a move but the situation could change should Marcelo Bielsa quit and Phillips choose to prioritise trophies over his love for his hometown club.

    Phillips Reported To Favour Move To Anfield

    The player who excelled as part of Gareth Southgate's England team at Euro 2020 is a lifelong Leeds fan.

    He knows a move to Old Trafford would not go down well with the fans of his boyhood club and is reported to therefore favour a move to Anfield.

    LFCTR Verdict

    There is no doubt that Liverpool need to freshen up their midfield options with younger talent.

    As a homegrown player who is still relatively young and has his ability, Phillips would represent a good option for the Reds.

    It seems reasonable therefore to assume they would be interested but a lot will depend on the players willingness to move from his beloved Leeds.

