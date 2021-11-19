Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Report: Liverpool And PSG Given Encouragement In Transfer Hunt For Lille's Canada International Jonathan David - Mbappe Replacement?

Author:

According to a report Liverpool have been given encouragement in the transfer race for Lille's Canada international Jonathan David. It appears however that PSG are also interested in the player.

Liverpool were linked to the player back in August by TSN Sports journalist Matthew Scianitti who claimed David was 'very high on the team's list of potential strikers'.

A report from 10sport is now claiming that Lille will need to listen to serious offers for the player as they continue to be hampered by financial problems at the club.

It also mentions that PSG are very interested in David and he is highly thought of by the Paris club who maybe looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe should he leave in the summer.

David was signed by Lille from Belgian club Gent in August 2020 for a fee reported to be close to £25million.

Jonathan David attacks for Lille

After a slow start in Ligue 1, the Canadian eventually found his feet and has scored 22 goals and assisted five times in his 66 appearances so far.

Read More

The player is also prolific for his national team with 18 goals in 23 matches.

The French publication doesn't believe that David will be sold in the January transfer window but could well move on next summer.

It does say however that another player linked with Liverpool, Renato Sanches, could move on in January.

Jonathan David attacks for Lille
