Report: Liverpool And Wales Defender Neco Williams Emerges As Nottingham Forest Target

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Neco Williams from Liverpool, following the news that Djed Spence will likely join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Williams spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he played a key part in the sides promotion back up to the topflight. He has now returned to the Reds, however Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay looks likely to sign with the Merseyside club in the coming weeks, which may point to a Williams exit this summer.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Forest are planning to swoop for Williams, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. Spence spent last season on loan at Steve Cooper's side, but has now returned to Middlesborough. However, multiple reports suggest that Spurs are close to signing the 21-year-old for a fee of around £20million.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, in an interview last season, Williams said: "I just want to play football week in and week out... I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me.

"I want to be a Premier League player. For me, I think it's the best and the toughest league in the world. And you always want to be playing against the best players in the world, you always want to play in the best league in the world."

