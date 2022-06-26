Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Are Interested In Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

Liverpool are interested in bringing in Chelsea striker Timo Werner, according to reports.

The German striker was heavily linked to the Reds back in 2020 before he eventually moved to Stamford Bridge after his release clause of £47.5 million was triggered.

After having a poor start to his Blues career, he finds himself linked to Liverpool once again.

timo-werner-schiesst-rb-leipzig-zum-sieg-bei-tottenham-1582149153-32019

Reports have emerged saying that Chelsea want £33 million for the 26-year-old - a smaller fee than what they paid RB Leipzig for him two years ago.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on the idea of adding another forward to the squad following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. With Werner's versatility across the front line, he could be a great option. His pace also signifies that he would thrive at Anfield.

The German international has twenty-three goals in eighty-nine games for the Blues. This is a rather underwhelming return considering he scored seventy-eight in one hundred and twenty-seven in the Bundesliga. 

Thomas Tuchel has already let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan to return to Inter Milan, so it is thought he would be reluctant to let Werner leave as well in the same summer.

Frank Lampard was the manager who brought Werner in, during what was a hectic transfer summer for the Blues. Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy also arrived ahead of the 2020/21 season.

