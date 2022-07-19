Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool are interested in signing £20m rated Aston Villa Midfielder

Liverpool is interested in the signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka the highly-rated Aston Villa youngster looks set to depart Steven Gerrard's side after a breakdown in contract negotiations.

The 18-year-old midfielder who made 12 appearances in the Premier League last season and two appearances in the Carabao Cup, has stalled on contract talks to extend his stay at Villa Park.

As reported by The Mirror Chukwuemeka has been omitted from the Aston Villa pre-season tour as the club looks to cash in on the midfielder who can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe in January.

As reported by Goal via LFC Transfer Room Twitter account the 18-year-old is highly thought of on Merseyside, with Aston Villa reported wanting £20million to prize the highly rated youngster from them.

As reported by Football Insider the England U19 International wants around £100k a week to remain at Villa Park and the guarantees of first-team football, this has resulted in a standoff between Chukwuemeka's representatives and Villa for over 6 months.

Despite his huge wage demands, Chukwuemeka finds himself in a position of strength at the negotiation table with the Englishman able to move away from Villa for a developmental fee of around £300k.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle and Liverpool have all been linked with the youngster, as Villa now may consider selling the Englishman on a cut-price deal to avoid losing him for just a developmental fee next summer.

£100k a week seems a lot for a youngster with only two first-team starts and 16 first-team appearances, but with the majority of European elite clubs linked to the midfielder, it may way be a risk that will pay off for Liverpool.

