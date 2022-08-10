Report: Liverpool & Arsenal Both Offer £33.8m for Villarreal's Forward Yeremy Pino
Liverpool and Arsenal have both put £33.8 million (€40 million) offers for Villarreal's star player Yeremy Pino according to Radio Castellon and Esport Base in Spain, according to Kyle Newbould at the Liverpool ECHO.
Yeremy Pino helped his side to a memorable run in the UEFA Champions League last season and beat Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knock-out stages before losing to Liverpool in the semi-final.
Despite the offers of £33.8 million, it remains remarkably short of Villarreal's valuation of £51 million and even further away from his £67.5 million release clause. Yeremy Pino is still just 19 years old and is contracted to Villarreal until 2027.
Read More
This isn't the first potential transfer battle this summer for a player between Liverpool and Arsenal as both sides could potentially be tempted to woo Youri Tielemans away from Leicester City - as reported yesterday.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes
- Report: Liverpool May Be Front Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans After Thiago Injury
- Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury
- ‘He Should Have Saved It. He Ducked Under the Ball’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Slams Alisson for Fulham Opening Goal
- Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Young Defender Oludare Olufunwa From Southampton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |