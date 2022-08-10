Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool & Arsenal Both Offer £33.8m for Villarreal's Forward Yeremy Pino

Liverpool and Arsenal have both put £33.8 million (€40 million) offers for Villarreal's star player Yeremy Pino according to Radio Castellon and Esport Base in Spain, according to Kyle Newbould at the Liverpool ECHO.

Yeremy Pino helped his side to a memorable run in the UEFA Champions League last season and beat Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knock-out stages before losing to Liverpool in the semi-final.

Villarreal Yeremy Pino

Despite the offers of £33.8 million, it remains remarkably short of Villarreal's valuation of £51 million and even further away from his £67.5 million release clause. Yeremy Pino is still just 19 years old and is contracted to Villarreal until 2027.

This isn't the first potential transfer battle this summer for a player between Liverpool and Arsenal as both sides could potentially be tempted to woo Youri Tielemans away from Leicester City - as reported yesterday.

