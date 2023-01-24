Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice Transfer

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are interested in a move for West Ham and England midfielder, Declan Rice, according to a report.

The Gunners, who are the current Premier League leaders, appeared to have moved ahead in the race to sign the England international after a number of reports over recent weeks linked them with a summer move for the midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Rudy Galetti however, the Gunners are not the only team in the race to try and prise the 24-year-old away from West Ham.

The journalist at Sportitalia claims (via GIVEMESPORT) that both Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in Rice who has less than 18 months left on his contract at the London Stadium.

“It’s an open race. It’s an evolving situation because also Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in him. We have to wait a few more weeks to better understand the future of Declan Rice.”

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders including Rice's international teammate, Jude Bellingham, over recent months as they look to rebuild the area of their squad that has struggled so badly during a disappointing first half of the season.

It would seem unrealistic that the Merseyside club would be able to afford both players but they could rival both Arsenal and Chelsea for Rice should they miss out on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, who appears to be the number one priority for Jurgen Klopp.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |