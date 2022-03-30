Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Newcastle Target Real Madrid Brazilian Winger As They Try And Make Room For Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland
As Real Madrid attempt to make room for the possible arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and/or Erling Haaland, a Brazilian winger could be on his way out of the club according to reports.
Both Mbappe and Haaland have been heavily linked with Los Blancos over recent months with both predicted to be on the move in the summer.
Should they be successful in signing one or both players, it is likely to mean that other players will need to exit as a result.
According to Fichajes, one such player could be the Brazilian winger Rodrygo who as per Sport Witness is an 'option Jurgen Klopp likes a lot’.
The Spanish outlet lists Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United as potential suitors for the talented 21 year old.
Earlier this week, journalist Pepe Brasín told AS (via Sport Witness) that the winger would be leaving Spain to sign for a team in England, for ‘more than €40m’, a claim backed up by Sport.
This summer's transfer window promises to be a busy one with so many players rumoured to be on the move.
For Real Madrid to consider selling a talent such as Rodrygo, a number of pieces of the jigsaw will need to be put together beforehand.
