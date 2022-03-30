Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Newcastle Target Real Madrid Brazilian Winger As They Try And Make Room For Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland

As Real Madrid attempt to make room for the possible arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and/or Erling Haaland, a Brazilian winger could be on his way out of the club according to reports.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have been heavily linked with Los Blancos over recent months with both predicted to be on the move in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland

Should they be successful in signing one or both players, it is likely to mean that other players will need to exit as a result.

According to Fichajes, one such player could be the Brazilian winger Rodrygo who as per Sport Witness is an 'option Jurgen Klopp likes a lot’.

Rodrygo

The Spanish outlet lists Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United as potential suitors for the talented 21 year old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier this week, journalist Pepe Brasín told AS (via Sport Witness) that the winger would be leaving Spain to sign for a team in England, for ‘more than €40m’, a claim backed up by Sport.

This summer's transfer window promises to be a busy one with so many players rumoured to be on the move.

For Real Madrid to consider selling a talent such as Rodrygo, a number of pieces of the jigsaw will need to be put together beforehand.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Manchester City Anfield
News

Liverpool are to face Manchester City on the 10th of April in a match said to be the title decider. However recent reports suggest that the Reds may miss one of their key players, which could be the difference in coming away with all three points and zero points.

By Damon Carr27 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino Brazil
Quotes

'I Had My Haircut Just Like Ronaldo' - Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino On His World Cup Memories

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It? How To Watch / Live Stream, Who Has Qualified For Qatar?

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'His Arrival Here Changed Everything' - Roberto Firmino Describes His First Encounter At Liverpool With Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Bobby' - Roberto Firmino On His First Liverpool Nickname That Has Stuck Ever Since

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 31 & Rearranged Matchweek 19 Game - April 2nd To 6th

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Suffers Nasty Looking Injury In Norway Clash With Armenia

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago