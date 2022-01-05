Report: Liverpool, Aston Villa & Everton All Want To Sign Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton all want to sign Philippe Coutinho with the player deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona according to a report.

The player has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp as they look to free up space on their wage bill for new players and after the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester CIty.

As reported by Anfield Watch, Goal Brazil journalist Marcelo Hazan claims that Coutinho has prioritised a move back to the Premier League in England and that former club Liverpool, Aston Villa and Everton all want to sign the player.

The 29 year old has struggled for regular minutes again this season having played just 608 minutes in all competitions scoring two goals.

Coutinho is desperate to re-ignite his career to try and earn a place in the Brazilian World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.

Despite his lack of game time at Barcelona, he was recalled to the national team squad by coach Tite in October and that will have given him fresh hope he has a chance of making it to Qatar.

A 29 year old Coutinho who hasn't played anywhere near as much as he could have done and who has struggled with niggling injuries does not feel like a Liverpool type signing.

The player's wage demands would also be high as well so unless Barcelona are willing to contribute a move to the Reds would seem unrealistic.

One thing in Coutinho's favour in terms of a move to Liverpool is he knows the manager and his style of play so arguably could slot straight in to the midfield or the left sided forward position.

It just feels like we have been here before however with constant speculation leading to nothing and I suspect it will be the same again with the player moving elsewhere.

